Integration Developer

HR Systems Integration Programmer

– Permanent Vacancy

– Stellenbosch

– Market Related

The main purpose for the job is to

– Provide technical support to Human Resources operations to ensure optimal use of rolled out modules.

Duties & Responsibilities

Develop system solution in line with proposed Functional Requirements Document (FRD) and Technical Requirements Document (TRD). Design and / or implement system solutions in order to ensure optimal HR operations. Monitor integration to ensure potential issues are resolved timeously. Provide technical support to Human Resources operations to ensure optimal use of rolled out modules. Ensure systems are maintained and users are supported on implemented solutions.

Desired Experience & Qualification

A Diploma/Degree or equivalent in Information Technology or similar tertiary qualification. Minimum 5 years software development and integration. At least 2 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server. An aptitude for information systems and working with business processes. Ability to analyse data and other sources of information in order to identify trends and propose improvement recommendations. Builds rapport to establish effective collaborative working relations. Experience in SuccessFactors will be an advantage. Exposure to HR Systems and Dell Boomi will be an advantage. Excellent attention to detail and working in a structured manner. Excellent communication skills and confidence to liaise with all levels of the business. The ability to work independently, by displaying good planning and organising skills. Proficient in Microsoft Office, specifically Excel.

