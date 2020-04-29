Keep children entertained and learning at home

Being home-bound is the new normal for people the world over, and a reality we all have to get used to. But although we know staying home is the best way to stay safe, we can’t help but miss our old lives when there were more things to do and places to go.

The Huawei AppGallery helps parents and children to keep doing many of the things you’re used to doing, but in a different way.

The Department of Basic Education may extend the break from schooling and adopt a phased-in approach until July, which means that many children will not have access to the formal education they’re used to for a while.

This makes it even more critical for parents and students to be aware of the developments at their school while the education system navigates a way around the rest of the schooling calendar. The “D6 School Communicator” app enables better school-parent communication. D6 School Communicator provides homework, news, events, as well as other useful resources.

Huawei AppGallery also has a variety of children’s apps that will keep them entertained, while also learning.

For example, the “Jellipop Match” app in Huawei AppGallery is a casual, match-three puzzle game with missions to be fulfilled on each fascinating level. The app has sugary-sweet graphics and smooth controls so it’s fun for children – they won’t even know they’re learning while playing.

There’s also the “Kahoot!” app – a game-based learning platform with multiple-choice quizzes that make it fun to learn subjects for all ages.

During this time at home it’s also important to plan for life post-lockdown. With this in mind, there’s the “K53 South Africa” app, which helps teenagers prepare for taking their learners and drivers license tests. Seizing this downtime to learn the rules of the road is ideal for teenagers wanting a bit of independence when they no longer have to stay at home 24/7.