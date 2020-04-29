School fee payments go digital

Since the lockdown, everything has gone digital. People are doing food shopping online and downloading apps to order and deliver pharmaceuticals. Even school fees can now be paid through an app.

Karri, a mobile payment app that is powered by Nedbank, allows parents to pay school fees from the safety of their home.

The company has announced that it will reduce its fees on all school transactions over R2 000 for the next three months, allowing parents to access their credit cards to utilise additional financing options for tuition fees.

Doug Hoernle, Karri CEO, says parents will no doubt be planning carefully to weather these uncertain months to come.

The Karri platform offers a financial management and payment system that schools can use to manage accounts, and is being used in more than 1 000 schools nationwide.