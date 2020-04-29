Seacom unveils WonderNet

Responding to the growing needs of consumers around the country, Seacom has launched WonderNet – a new consumer-focused, Fibre to the Home (FTTH) offering.

“Consumers require a simple, fast and effective way to do business and connect themselves and more importantly, their families, with the digital world. Traditional methods of doing business don’t cater to the consumer anymore. This is how the WonderNet concept was born,” says Matthew Campbell, head of FTTH and SME at Seacom.

“It’s a very competitive space,” adds Steve Briggs, CCO at Seacom, “but ISPs that plan to have a long-term play in FTTH will be those that offer superior customer experience and automated systems with great digital interfaces.

“But it goes further than this, you also have to have a product that addresses reliability, speed, and real Internet protection from outside cybersecurity attacks, and WonderNet is that product.”

“Importantly,” Briggs says, “we’ve invested in a digital platform, including an app, to enable a seamless self-service. We want to create a great consumer product and an even better customer experience.”

With WonderNet, he says, customers can enjoy a fully online, automated, and seamless user journey as well as month-to-month contracts without any installation fees or long-term commitments. Seacom has a custom-developed digital platform that it plans to launch mid-May 2020, which keeps users engaged and informed throughout their entire journey with WonderNet.

“Our mobile app-driven, one touch-point architecture, allows consumers to easily check their usage, invoicing, and how their order is progressing. You can also perform speed tests and log support tickets. This means 24/7/365 support without the frustration of sitting on calls, and because our call centre agents are qualified and trained technicians, issues will be caught and resolved instead of being dispatched,” says Campbell.

Another differentiator is that WonderNet’s app will help customers to self-diagnose technical issues and offer recommendations to fix common problems.

WonderNet offers a range of uncapped, unthrottled packages from 10Mbps through to 1Gbps.