Software Developer

Senior Developer – Century City, Cape Town
Opportunity to join a well-established, growing company that develops software used by over 4000 clients in 30 different countries. Recently partnered with Microsoft, and Software Supplier of the Year award winners in their industry, they are taking the industry by storm.
If you like what you’ve read so far, keep reading.
Perks and benefits
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Flexi time (as and when possible)
- 18 days leave and all public holidays on top of this
- No dress code
- Great views of Table Mountain
- Modern office
- Great location to avoid traffic
Who would fit into the team?
- Team player
- Ambitious developer
- Someone who “loves” tech and enjoys learning
- Developer that takes personal accountability for service excellence
The tech
- HTML – Hypertext mark-up language
- CSS – Cascading Style Sheets
- C#
- VB -Visual Basic (rewritting into C#, .NETCORE)
- NET – Active Server pages
- Microsoft SQL
- LINQ
- EF – Entity Framework
- MVC – Model view controller
- AJAX
- JavaScript
- Azure Devops or similar
Next steps
Want to find out more or be considered for this role?
Please send your updated CV to (email address) and I’ll set up a call with you to discuss.
While we aim to respond to each application, we are anticipating high interest in this role, please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 7 days of applying.
*Only candidates currently based in South Africa are being considered at this time.
Best of luck with your application.