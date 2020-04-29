Standard Bank, Pioneering Solutions Studio offer Microsoft Digital Literacy e-learning

Standard Bank is offering a free online Microsoft Digital Literacy Course to all South Africans in partnership with Pioneering Solutions Studio.

The course focusses on everything from basic knowledge on how to use a computer and the Internet, to keeping yourself and your computer safe online and how to use the most common Microsoft productivity software applications including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

This online course is open to all South Africans during and post the temporary disruption of learning due to the Covis-19 pandemic. It explores a range of digital skills and practices over four key modules, providing the learner with the ability to utilise technology to interact with world around them.

To register, learners will need a device, such as a phone, tablet or computer, with internet connectivity, a valid email address, together with their South African ID number. Learners that do not have an email address can register for a free Microsoft Outlook email account from the platform.

Upon completion they will be issued with a Microsoft Imagine Academy certificate. This certificate will allow South African’s to claim recognition of prior learning in Digital Literacy at any institution of higher learning.

According to United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), there are nearly 1,4-billion students globally who can’t attend school and university as a result of Covid-19. Millions of people around the world are also unable to work as a result of quarantine and lockdowns.

In its latest Global Shapers Report, the World Economic Forum referred to online learning as the future of education and, according to StatsSA’s most recent Labour Force Survey, upskilling courses significantly increase the likelihood of employment, with more employers favouring employees that have had continuous development as professionals.

The course will continue to be available after the lockdown period.