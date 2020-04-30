Change Manager: Data and Information Management

Career Opportunity:The BCM Data and Information Management will be responsible for the direction, coordination and implementation of the company and Business Units data strategy. This will include designing and implementing a future state of data and tools to be able to be shared across the group. The BCM for Data and Information Management will assist in ensuring a complete view of data throughout the portfolio of activities taking place within the Group and Business Unit level. Group level collaboration with identified projects, programme’s and data management strategies are a key aspect of the role.Job Description

Participate in data strategy formulation in order to conceptualise change programmes, projects and initiatives

Engage with stakeholders to obtain an understanding of their data and business intelligence demand

Develop and maintain partnerships with stakeholders to facilitate accomplishments of data demand and objectives

Become a trusted advisor to, and influence decision making of stakeholders by providing an advisory service, guidance and support on data quality practices

Facilitate collaboration between stakeholders by identifying and addressing conflict issues to ensure optimised data quality practices are implemented across stakeholder groups

Collaborate and maintain relationships internally by communicating business demand and assist in the buy-in and usage of products and services to enhance efficiencies and improve delivery to stakeholders

Identify opportunities to influence the improvement or enhancement of business processes and methodologies by researching and recommending improvement initiatives and effective ways to operate and add value to the company

Responsible for implementing a wide range of data management services on data as required by the portfolio

Identifies data quality concerns, conducts root cause analysis and provides feedback to the relevant governance forums and data management competency centres

Be consulted for input on, and be informed of, all data management services as they relate to data

Share operational risk related knowledge, resources and practices (e.g. internal loss data, trends and industry benchmarks) with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction to enable up-skilling in the organization

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholder’s businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations

Delivery of demand for data, reporting and business intelligence services

Provision of specialised data services to identified stakeholders

Manage conflict from time to time between Group overall position vs that of the individual Business Unit objectives

Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree – applicable major preferred (Management Information Systems, Computer Science, Business Management, Project Management, Process Engineering, Statistics/Applied Math,)

DAMA certified data management professional (CDMP) or similar data management certification

Minimum 10 years’ experience at a Management

5 years’ experience managing the BU portfolio and delivering solutions to the respective BU’s

5 years strong Data Management experience will be advantageous

Experienced in dealing with external suppliers and offshore business partners will be advantageous

Knowledge

Working knowledge of Data Management

Working knowledge of data governance and processes

Strong project management skills

Sound business acumen

Understand the executive sponsors agenda and provide information to support decision-making

Working knowledge in portfolio/programme/project management methods and tools such as Agile.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position