Change Manager: Data and Information Management

Career Opportunity:The BCM Data and Information Management will be responsible for the direction, coordination and implementation of the company and Business Units data strategy. This will include designing and implementing a future state of data and tools to be able to be shared across the group. The BCM for Data and Information Management will assist in ensuring a complete view of data throughout the portfolio of activities taking place within the Group and Business Unit level. Group level collaboration with identified projects, programme’s and data management strategies are a key aspect of the role.Job Description
- Participate in data strategy formulation in order to conceptualise change programmes, projects and initiatives
- Engage with stakeholders to obtain an understanding of their data and business intelligence demand
- Develop and maintain partnerships with stakeholders to facilitate accomplishments of data demand and objectives
- Become a trusted advisor to, and influence decision making of stakeholders by providing an advisory service, guidance and support on data quality practices
- Facilitate collaboration between stakeholders by identifying and addressing conflict issues to ensure optimised data quality practices are implemented across stakeholder groups
- Collaborate and maintain relationships internally by communicating business demand and assist in the buy-in and usage of products and services to enhance efficiencies and improve delivery to stakeholders
- Identify opportunities to influence the improvement or enhancement of business processes and methodologies by researching and recommending improvement initiatives and effective ways to operate and add value to the company
- Responsible for implementing a wide range of data management services on data as required by the portfolio
- Identifies data quality concerns, conducts root cause analysis and provides feedback to the relevant governance forums and data management competency centres
- Be consulted for input on, and be informed of, all data management services as they relate to data
- Share operational risk related knowledge, resources and practices (e.g. internal loss data, trends and industry benchmarks) with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction to enable up-skilling in the organization
- Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholder’s businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations
- Delivery of demand for data, reporting and business intelligence services
- Provision of specialised data services to identified stakeholders
- Manage conflict from time to time between Group overall position vs that of the individual Business Unit objectives
Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree – applicable major preferred (Management Information Systems, Computer Science, Business Management, Project Management, Process Engineering, Statistics/Applied Math,)
- DAMA certified data management professional (CDMP) or similar data management certification
- Minimum 10 years’ experience at a Management
- 5 years’ experience managing the BU portfolio and delivering solutions to the respective BU’s
- 5 years strong Data Management experience will be advantageous
- Experienced in dealing with external suppliers and offshore business partners will be advantageous
Knowledge
- Working knowledge of Data Management
- Working knowledge of data governance and processes
- Strong project management skills
- Sound business acumen
- Understand the executive sponsors agenda and provide information to support decision-making
- Working knowledge in portfolio/programme/project management methods and tools such as Agile.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful