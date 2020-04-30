Free Beer Sessions return today

Obsidian Systems has announced that the next Free Beer Session will run exclusively online on Thursday, 30 April from 17:00.

Karl Fischer, the DevOps lead at Obsidian, will be providing a lockdown catchup with open source enthusiasts from around the country.

“Our Free Beer Sessions provide an environment where those passionate about open source can come together and discuss industry trends, network with peers, and learn cool stuff. This will be the 29th session and be quite unique as we will only run it online given the lockdown restrictions in place,” says Muggie van Staden, MD of Obsidian Systems.

This revival of the Free Beer Sessions is designed to get engagement building between Obsidian Systems and fellow technology enthusiasts and discuss some of the issues that matter most to the open source market.

Past speakers included Jan Wildeboer, EMEA evangelist of Red Hat; Paul Thompson, senior technical consultant at SUSE; and Schalk Neetling, senior engineer at Mozilla.

“Even though things will be done a little differently this week, we miss the insightful discussions with the local open source community. As the restrictions start slowly lifting, now is the perfect time to share all those creative ideas with one another that we spent working on during the past several weeks,” adds van Staden.

For more information or to register, click here.