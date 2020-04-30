GGDA helps Gauteng businesses navigate resources

Gauteng Province, as the heart of South African logistics and industry, stands to face the largest job losses due to reduced productivity, supply chain disruptions, labor force restrictions and global output contraction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) recognizes that, for businesses and investors to successfully navigate these challenges, they require the right support structures to be made available, access to critical information to guide decisions, and for Gauteng businesses to work together and ensure that economic activity recovers.

To this end, the GGDA has launched a website which is an ease of doing business tool aimed at assisting Gauteng-based enterprises with information, regulations and access to resources for large, medium and SMEs in Gauteng.

The newly-launched GGDA Covid-19 Business Support Centre provides support to client companies, traders, investors and business partners to manage the business impact of Covid-19.

The platform will provide businesses with relevant data and market insights to help clients and stakeholders assess the growing impact of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on business and trade, as well as reports and insights to assist your business in continuing to operate.

As more relief funding becomes available to businesses, getting a full picture of what funding and loan packages are available is critical, so a Relief Registry has been developed to help businesses navigate packages provided by both by government departments and private institutions.

The GGDA will also host critical industry conversations that help Gauteng businesses to engage in live conversations amongst each other, as well as with funders to unpack and find collaborative solutions to various challenges that will continue to be experienced as South Africa slowly redefines the “new normal” in business and economic terms.

The resources are at https://covid19.ggda.co.za/