ICT gets back to business in Phase 4 lockdown

As the South African economy starts to open up in Phase 4 of the lockdown, the information and communications technology (ICT) industry appears to be effectively back in the business, albeit in a reduced capacity.

According to regulations issued yesterday in terms of Section 27 (2) of the Disaster Management Act, the importation and sale of ICT equipment, and rendering of ICT services, will be permitted in many instances when Phase 4 kicks in tomorrow (1 May).

Within the retail regulations, the sale of hardware, components and supplies; and personal ICT equipment including computers, mobile telephones and other home office equipment is detailed as permitted.

Specifically, all telecommunication services and infrastructure; ICT services for all private and business customers; and postal and courier services for all permitted Level 4 services will be allowed to operate.

In terms of media, all online services are permitted (as they were in Level 5), as well as newspapers and broadcasting operations.

With many financial, business, mining and manufacturing operations still working or starting up again, ICT services plus operations like call centres and payroll are specifically named as being permitted in Phase 4.

ICT equipment can be imported and transported from tomorrow as well, and supply chains opened up.

All operations must comply with stringent regulations regarding workplace safety, adequate screening, sanitising and employee movement.

Companies are required to appoint a Covid-19 compliance officer who will develop a workplace plan and ensure it is implemented.

Permits are still needed for companies operating under Level 4.

Queries about whether companies qualify for a permit can be made to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) on lockdownexemptions@thedtic.gov.za or 080-000-6543 or 012-394-5560.

To obtain a permit, they would then register on the government’s bizportal (https://bizportal.gov.za/essential_service.aspx), and download their certificate. Employees require a letter from their company to travel for work.