Moodle Business Analyst

About the Client:

Our client is a well established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Job Purpose:

Implementation and support of our clientâ€™s platform solution.

Working closely with various team members to improve customer service skills, using and enhancing support tools, learning effective troubleshooting techniques and increasing system knowledge.

Responsibilities:

Solutions support helpdesk:

Assisting with client product rollout / implementation. Providing functional application support to client users. Investigating and analysing system issues. Reviewing and recommending continuous improvement of our clientâ€™s platform and support processes. Documenting technical information and processes. Render functional support to customers and implementation partners. Selecting and explaining the best solution to solving the clientâ€™s query. Escalating new feature requests / bugs and assisting the development team in analysing, diagnosing and testing the issue/s. Logging, updating and closing service desk calls. Completing accurate and complete Jira Project tickets.

Product development:

Analysis and design of business processes and functionality. Requirements gathering and clarification with product experts. Assisting developers with the understanding of the design and requirements. Documenting how to apply defined project standards and best practices. Providing clear problem definition and liaise with the necessary technical experts. Compiling scope definition documentation as well as full impact and functional specification documentation. Managing scope creep and risk. Assisting in UX design. Assisting in defining test strategies and performing functional / regression testing. Ensuring issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved. Ensuring that the business conditions for the product have been met. Developing end user business documentation for software enhancements, modifications and interfaces.

General:

Using the Jira tracking system for logging and tracking tasks on the project. Performing demonstrations and conducting pilots of products. Mentoring the team members to ensure they grow their domain knowledge. Providing input into the resource planning and training requirements. Providing regular feedback to the Applications Support Manager. Contributing to Customer Success Management plan and process.



Skills / Experience:

2 – 3 yearsâ€™ relevant experience.

A passion for client focus and a good user experience

Experience in product Implementation and client training

Experience in developing various types of client facing documentation / mutli-media knowledge bases

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

A good understanding of software implementation life-cycle and knowledge of industry standard methodologies.

Developing application and or data integrations

Ability to transform business requirements into workable designs at a functional level

Contribute to implementing workable designs on a technical level

Knowledge of object oriented analysis and design

Prior experience on a project team

Exceptional written and oral communication

Experience in Scrum methodologies.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

