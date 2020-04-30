Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Project Manager ( Business Migration) to join them on an independent contract basis

Rate: TBD / Neg

Industry: IT Infrastructure / Finance

Important :

Relevant IT or Project Management qualification.

5 years of experience in managing medium to large complexity programs reporting into CIO’s.

Applicable experience in managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects in a multiple Client and multi-vendor environment.

Description of the Role:

– Senior Project Manager is accountable for the delivery of multiple projects, programmes, or single large/ complex projects/programmes with minimal supervision.

– Project Delivery Manager is a role in addition to an active Senior Project Management function.Job specialism

– Engage with multiple business clusters to define and structure project engagements and ensure effective and well-coordinated business implementation.Project Pre-initiation & InitiationProject planningProject execution

– Project Closure

– Project Delivery Management (PDM)

Qualifications:

– Relevant IT or Project Management qualification

– > 5 years of experience in managing medium to large complexity programs reporting into CIO’s

– Applicable experience in managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects in a multi-Client and multi-vendor environment

– Proven performance record in managing

– Financial/Life Insurance related application development projects

– Experience in Business Case Development and estimation

– Knowledge and Experience:

– Principles of Project Management

– Project Management methodologies

– Project Life Cycle

– Project Management Tools

– Project Planning and Control techniques

– Good understanding of SDLC processes

– Resource Management

– Financial Management

– Business Case Development

– Sound understanding of the RFP/RFI process

– Contract and Vendor Management

– Client Portfolio Management (PDM)Competencies:

– Results Driven – Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders

– Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled team

– Analytical thinking

– Proactive planning & influencing

– Relationship building & Communication skills

– Conflict handling

– Facilitation skills

– Passion for problem solving and issue resolution

– Job Specifics:

– Evidence of working with business stakeholders, capturing business needs and translating them into technical and project-speak

– Evidence of being a good networker and relationship builder – being involved in brokering agreements between business and IT department

– Experience of developing business communication, change and implementation plans

– Has a good understanding of change management approaches

– Understanding of networking and relationship management

– Good understanding and appreciation of financial services industry

– Business Management, financial/service management related (e.g. ITIL) qualifications

– PROSCI or change management types qualifications

Competencies:

– Client credibility

– Relationship building

– Drive & adaptability

