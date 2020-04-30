SAP Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an SAP HANA Project Manager to join them on an independent t contract basis

Rate: TBD / Neg

Industry: IT Infrastructure / Finance

Required

– Experience with SAP implementations

– Must have Hana hands-on experience

– SAP Project Management will assist in various SAP HANA projects related to technology and service transitions.

– Manage reporting and resolution of issues, risks, and dependencies, proactively identifying potential planning gaps, implementing mitigations to risks, and driving actions to close issues.

– Provide project leadership to include ability to discuss and champion the business case for change to a business audience, and actively participate and execute high value business solutions.

– Role includes program planning and deployment, budget management, P&L management, risk management, operations transformation, systems integration, and software development.

– Creating and negotiating statements of work, program planning and milestone creation, financial reporting. Fluent in Agile and Scrum methodologies.

– Experience working with offshore development rationalizing development work and leading execution.

– Evaluate, plan for, and drive organizational change.

– Assist in managing the approach, tools and processes that will be used to support business transition events

– Leading multiple Scrum teams to successfully complete contracted work through constant and clear communication, strong leadership, and development of relationships amongst team members, client peer group, and all stakeholder.

Skills

– PMP certification

– IT Infrastructure knowledge

– PM Experience

– Strong IT knowledge

– Strong problem solver

– Strong communicator

– Highly collaborative

– Proven ability to transfer knowledge and stay aware of current trends and technical advancements

– Ability to articulate and present different points-of-views on various technologies

– Time management skills are a must; as well as the ability to be flexible and creative

Competencies

– Proficiency in organising, co-ordinating and collaborating across diverse teams and perspectives

– Problem-solving thinking skills

– Performance driven and results oriented

– Communication skills and well versed in verbal and writing abilities

– Work equally well independently and as part of a team

– Contributing to team success

– Client service oriented

– Influencing and gaining commitment

– Negotiating skills

– Adaptability

Attributes

– Honesty, integrity and respect

– Positive enthusiastic can do attitude

– Teaming

– Persistence and resilience

– Driven to perform under pressure

