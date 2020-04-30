SAP Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an SAP HANA Project Manager to join them on an independent t contract basis
Rate: TBD / Neg
Industry: IT Infrastructure / Finance
Required
– Experience with SAP implementations
– Must have Hana hands-on experience
– SAP Project Management will assist in various SAP HANA projects related to technology and service transitions.
– Manage reporting and resolution of issues, risks, and dependencies, proactively identifying potential planning gaps, implementing mitigations to risks, and driving actions to close issues.
– Provide project leadership to include ability to discuss and champion the business case for change to a business audience, and actively participate and execute high value business solutions.
– Role includes program planning and deployment, budget management, P&L management, risk management, operations transformation, systems integration, and software development.
– Creating and negotiating statements of work, program planning and milestone creation, financial reporting. Fluent in Agile and Scrum methodologies.
– Experience working with offshore development rationalizing development work and leading execution.
– Evaluate, plan for, and drive organizational change.
– Assist in managing the approach, tools and processes that will be used to support business transition events
– Leading multiple Scrum teams to successfully complete contracted work through constant and clear communication, strong leadership, and development of relationships amongst team members, client peer group, and all stakeholder.
Skills
– PMP certification
– IT Infrastructure knowledge
– PM Experience
– Strong IT knowledge
– Strong problem solver
– Strong communicator
– Highly collaborative
– Proven ability to transfer knowledge and stay aware of current trends and technical advancements
– Ability to articulate and present different points-of-views on various technologies
– Time management skills are a must; as well as the ability to be flexible and creative
Competencies
– Proficiency in organising, co-ordinating and collaborating across diverse teams and perspectives
– Problem-solving thinking skills
– Performance driven and results oriented
– Communication skills and well versed in verbal and writing abilities
– Work equally well independently and as part of a team
– Contributing to team success
– Client service oriented
– Influencing and gaining commitment
– Negotiating skills
– Adaptability
Attributes
– Honesty, integrity and respect
– Positive enthusiastic can do attitude
– Teaming
– Persistence and resilience
– Driven to perform under pressure