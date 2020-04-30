Web PHP Developer

What you should bring along

You enjoy exploring new topics independently. You can find your way around PHP and have perhaps even worked with symfony before. You should be familiar with XML/JSON, SQL, Git or Docker. Previous experience with image editing is a plus, but not a prerequisite.

Your qualifications

– Reliable handling of HTML5 and CSS

– Knowledge of PHP (symfony) and JavaScript (jQuery)

– Experience with content management systems such as TYPO3 or WordPress

– Experience with Photoshop is a must

– Internet affinity and passion for modern web technologies

– structured, goal-oriented and independent way of working

– Reliability and a high-quality standard

– Ability to work in a team and willingness to learn

Your tasks

– Production of responsive web designs

– Use of current front-end technologies: HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, JavaScript/jQuery

– System integrations in TYPO3 and WordPress

– Quality assurance measures

– Support and interact with the International customer base in Europe

We offer

– Freedom to structure your work while showing a sense of personal responsibility

– Flexible working hours

– versatile possibilities for further development

– Work for International Group with opportunity for Growth within the Group and overseas postings

Learn more/Apply for this position