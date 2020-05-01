.NET Developer

.NET Developer (Senior)

Based in Cape Town, this software development company develops systems used across 30 countries world-wide and has a team in Cape Town and in South America.

These award-winning cloud based products help organisations speed up their internal affairs, manage employees, keep confidential information secure and boost productivity in the office.

Role & Responsibilities

You would join an established and engaging team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing mostly web-based solutions, hosted on Azure, used by over 40 000 users world-wide.

It’s a team of smart people who can get things done in an Agile, process driven environment. You will be required to contribute to extending & maintaining our software, upgrading the systems that are not yet cloud hosted and overall helping us move all operations to the cloud. This is a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, where only the passionate and detail orientated will thrive.

Skills & Qualifications

Software design & implementation using OOP techniques

Application development within the web environment

ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net [legacy code maintained in VB.Net]

Structured Query Language

Working knowledge of HTML & CSS

Working knowledge of JavaScript

Visual Studio 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later

IIS 6 or later.

Azure

.NETCORE (advantageous)

Benefits

Non-corporate

No dress code

Smart team of developers

International projects

Growing organisation

Stable environment (job stability)

Challenging, complex systems

Please note that interviews are taking place via Skype during lock-down.

If you would like to find out more about this opportunity, send your updated CV to (email address) to be considered.

Good luck with your application.

Learn more/Apply for this position