.NET Developer (Senior)
Based in Cape Town, this software development company develops systems used across 30 countries world-wide and has a team in Cape Town and in South America.
These award-winning cloud based products help organisations speed up their internal affairs, manage employees, keep confidential information secure and boost productivity in the office.
Role & Responsibilities
You would join an established and engaging team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing mostly web-based solutions, hosted on Azure, used by over 40 000 users world-wide.
It’s a team of smart people who can get things done in an Agile, process driven environment. You will be required to contribute to extending & maintaining our software, upgrading the systems that are not yet cloud hosted and overall helping us move all operations to the cloud. This is a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, where only the passionate and detail orientated will thrive.
Skills & Qualifications
- Software design & implementation using OOP techniques
- Application development within the web environment
- ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net [legacy code maintained in VB.Net]
- Structured Query Language
- Working knowledge of HTML & CSS
- Working knowledge of JavaScript
- Visual Studio 2010 or later
- MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later
- IIS 6 or later.
- Azure
- .NETCORE (advantageous)
Benefits
- Non-corporate
- No dress code
- Smart team of developers
- International projects
- Growing organisation
- Stable environment (job stability)
- Challenging, complex systems
Please note that interviews are taking place via Skype during lock-down.
If you would like to find out more about this opportunity, send your updated CV to (email address) to be considered.
