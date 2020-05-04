2020 Sasol Solar Challenge postponed to early 2021

The 2020 Sasol Solar Challenge (SSC) has been postponed until early 2021.

The event is provisionally scheduled to take place from 19- 26 February 2021 instead of September 2020 as initially planned. Participating teams will be able to register until the end of November 2020.

A new date for the South African launch and local testing event originally scheduled for June this year will depend on guidance from the South African government, and will be announced once confirmed.

This postponement is a natural consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers state.

“It is clear that restrictions on movement will remain in some form until the end of 2020, and the SSC and its sponsors continue to support government efforts and regulations to mitigate the impact of the disease.

“We also recognise that the SSC requires extensive technology development, production and research, not to mention logistics preparation from more than a dozen teams around the world. The event will therefore not take place this year, regardless of South Africa’s lockdown status..

The global solar challenge community has shown resilience during the crisis, with teams supporting each other remotely, innovative virtual design processes created to work on cars, and funders continuing to support projects.

“We are postponing the 2020 Sasol Solar Challenge out of concern for the well-being of participants and spectators, and in recognition of the challenges faced by teams around the world in working on their solar cars,” says Robert Walker, director and owner of the SSC.

“We strongly believe that through continued collaboration, communication and support we can retain the enthusiasm and spirit that makes this such a unique event, and are committed to maintaining our momentum until we are once again able to welcome all participants to South African roads.”