Business Change Manager: Data and Information Management

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

– Bachelor’s Degree – applicable major preferred (Management Information Systems, Computer Science, Business Management, Project Management, Process Engineering, Statistics/Applied Math,)

– DAMA certified data management professional (CDMP) or similar data management certification

– Minimum 10 years experience at a Management

– 5 years’ experience managing the BU portfolio and delivering solutions to the respective BU’s

– 5 years strong Data Management experience will be advantageous

– Experienced in dealing with external suppliers and offshore business partners will be advantageous

KNOWLEDGE

– Working knowledge of Data Management

– Working knowledge of data governance and processes

– Strong project management skills

– Sound business acumen

– Understand the executive sponsors agenda and provide information to support decision-making

– Working knowledge in portfolio/programme/project management methods and tools such as Agile.

SKILLS

– Outstanding influencing & negotiating skills, influence thinking at an executive & senior management level

– Excellent decision making & organizing skills

– Persuasive with excellent oral & written communication skills: concise, impactful and appropriate with good track record

– Strategic thinker who can also work at detail level; Ability to understand and interpret business strategy from definition into execution; Ability to think holistically as well as at a detailed level

– Strong analytical, interpretative and problem solving skills: creative analytical thinking, systems thinking, planning, challenging assumptions and orthodoxies, turning concepts and big picture into detailed actions and targets, ability to look across the business and see inconsistencies in data or strategy

– Behavioral characteristics: ethics, listening, trustworthiness, make things happen, energetic, proactive and positive thinking

– Interaction skills: facilitation; mentoring; leadership and influencing; negotiation; teamwork; build relationships; credible consulting skills

