Decision Analyst

May 4, 2020

Purpose Statement
The Credit Management division is currently recruiting for a Decision Analyst:

Reporting into the Manager for Decision Science, the main purpose of this role is;

  • To source appropriate data and prepare information for an allocated portfolio/product; collect and collate the data for usage.
  • To understand, design, develop and maintain data structures to support the reporting function and provide a basis to generate meaningful information in line with data governance requirements.

Experience
Minimum:

  • 2-3 years as a business/systems/data analyst
  • Data management within Data Governance frameworks and principles.

Ideal:

  • Capitec Bank products and services.
  • Data Governance management
  • Credit experience in finance/retail or similar
  • Presenting findings in a visually clear and understandable manner to non-technical stakeholders.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Advanced Certificate in Data Analysis or Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analysis or Business Analysis

Knowledge
Minimum:

  • Definitions of data and lineage
  • Knowledge of analytics; understand different formats and structures of data files
  • Technical understanding and knowledge of different operating systems / databases / programming language
    • Sequel
    • SAS
    • Python
  • Analytical processes and principle
  • Communication of technical information to non-technical business stakeholders

Ideal:

  • Understanding of the credit life cycle
  • Loan granting processes and principles
  • Business analytics and process flows
  • System flows
  • National Credit Act (NCA)
  • Project management methodologies
  • Banking systems
  • General business acumen

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • SQL Skills
  • Reporting Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Understands and appreciates the need for confidentiality

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

