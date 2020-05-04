Purpose Statement
The Credit Management division is currently recruiting for a Decision Analyst:
Reporting into the Manager for Decision Science, the main purpose of this role is;
- To source appropriate data and prepare information for an allocated portfolio/product; collect and collate the data for usage.
- To understand, design, develop and maintain data structures to support the reporting function and provide a basis to generate meaningful information in line with data governance requirements.
Experience
Minimum:
- 2-3 years as a business/systems/data analyst
- Data management within Data Governance frameworks and principles.
Ideal:
- Capitec Bank products and services.
- Data Governance management
- Credit experience in finance/retail or similar
- Presenting findings in a visually clear and understandable manner to non-technical stakeholders.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Advanced Certificate in Data Analysis or Business Analysis
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analysis or Business Analysis
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Definitions of data and lineage
- Knowledge of analytics; understand different formats and structures of data files
- Technical understanding and knowledge of different operating systems / databases / programming language
- Sequel
- SAS
- Python
- Analytical processes and principle
- Communication of technical information to non-technical business stakeholders
Ideal:
- Understanding of the credit life cycle
- Loan granting processes and principles
- Business analytics and process flows
- System flows
- National Credit Act (NCA)
- Project management methodologies
- Banking systems
- General business acumen
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- SQL Skills
- Reporting Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Understands and appreciates the need for confidentiality
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals