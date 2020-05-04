Decision Analyst

Purpose Statement

The Credit Management division is currently recruiting for a Decision Analyst:

Reporting into the Manager for Decision Science, the main purpose of this role is;

To source appropriate data and prepare information for an allocated portfolio/product; collect and collate the data for usage.

To understand, design, develop and maintain data structures to support the reporting function and provide a basis to generate meaningful information in line with data governance requirements.

Experience

Minimum:

2-3 years as a business/systems/data analyst

Data management within Data Governance frameworks and principles.

Ideal:

Capitec Bank products and services.

Data Governance management

Credit experience in finance/retail or similar

Presenting findings in a visually clear and understandable manner to non-technical stakeholders.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Advanced Certificate in Data Analysis or Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analysis or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

Definitions of data and lineage

Knowledge of analytics; understand different formats and structures of data files

Technical understanding and knowledge of different operating systems / databases / programming language Sequel SAS Python

Analytical processes and principle

Communication of technical information to non-technical business stakeholders

Ideal:

Understanding of the credit life cycle

Loan granting processes and principles

Business analytics and process flows

System flows

National Credit Act (NCA)

Project management methodologies

Banking systems

General business acumen

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

SQL Skills

Reporting Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Understands and appreciates the need for confidentiality

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position