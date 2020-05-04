Front End Developer

May 4, 2020

Responsibilities:

  • Understand and analyse user requests
  • Design, develop and maintain front-end applications
  • Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces
  • Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request
  • Provide input towards the design of API’s
  • Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects
  • Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)
  • Guide, mentor and share your experience with your team mates
  • Participate during all stages of the software development lifecycle
  • Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
  • Help with day-to-day queries from clients and the IT Teams

Front End Developer

R 250 000.00 – R 395 000.00 Per Annum

Cape Town

Key concern seeks experienced Front-End Developer to join the Development Team.  Ideal candidate is passionate about development and finding solutions for Users.

Minimum Requirements

Key Skills and Qualifications

  • 5 Years + development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework
  • Constantly seeking to learn and improve
  • Ability to be proactive
  • Proficient in using other fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS and at least one JavaScript and CSS Framework
  • Experience using relational database technologies
  • Understanding of application architecture
  • Able to take responsibility and be self-motivated
  • Deep understanding of application architecture
  • Able to take responsibility and be self-motivated
  • Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required) 
  • Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)
  • Able to work within a team
  • Be curious in technology

Contact Tracy on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position