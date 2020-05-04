Front End Developer

Responsibilities:

Understand and analyse user requests

Design, develop and maintain front-end applications

Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces

Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request

Provide input towards the design of API’s

Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects

Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)

Guide, mentor and share your experience with your team mates

Participate during all stages of the software development lifecycle

Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

Help with day-to-day queries from clients and the IT Teams

Front End Developer

R 250 000.00 – R 395 000.00 Per Annum

Cape Town

Key concern seeks experienced Front-End Developer to join the Development Team. Ideal candidate is passionate about development and finding solutions for Users.

Minimum Requirements

Key Skills and Qualifications

5 Years + development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework

Constantly seeking to learn and improve

Ability to be proactive

Proficient in using other fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS and at least one JavaScript and CSS Framework

Experience using relational database technologies

Understanding of application architecture

Able to take responsibility and be self-motivated

Deep understanding of application architecture

Able to take responsibility and be self-motivated

Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)

Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)

Able to work within a team

Be curious in technology

Contact Tracy on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position