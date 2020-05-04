Responsibilities:
- Understand and analyse user requests
- Design, develop and maintain front-end applications
- Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces
- Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request
- Provide input towards the design of API’s
- Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects
- Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)
- Guide, mentor and share your experience with your team mates
- Participate during all stages of the software development lifecycle
- Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
- Help with day-to-day queries from clients and the IT Teams
Front End Developer
R 250 000.00 – R 395 000.00 Per Annum
Cape Town
Key concern seeks experienced Front-End Developer to join the Development Team. Ideal candidate is passionate about development and finding solutions for Users.
Minimum Requirements
Key Skills and Qualifications
- 5 Years + development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework
- Constantly seeking to learn and improve
- Ability to be proactive
- Proficient in using other fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS and at least one JavaScript and CSS Framework
- Experience using relational database technologies
- Deep understanding of application architecture
- Able to take responsibility and be self-motivated
- Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)
- Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)
- Able to work within a team
- Be curious in technology
Contact Tracy on (contact number)