Front End Developer
– Permanent Vacancy
– Bellville
– Salary is Market Related – based on experience
Duties & Responsibilities
– Understand and analyze user requests
– Design, develop and maintain front end applications
– Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces
– Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request
– Provide input towards the design of API’s
– Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects
– Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)
– Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
– Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
– Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
– Help with day-to-day queries from clients and the internal IT teams
Desired Experience & Qualification
– 5 + years development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework
– Constantly seeking to learn and improve
– Ability to self-manage and to being proactive
– Proficient in using other fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript and CSS framework
– Experience using relational database technologies
– Deep understanding of application architecture
– Able to take responsibility and be self motivated
– Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)
– Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)
– Able to work within a team
– Be curious in technology
Not required, but nice to have:
– Experience developing web applications using Angular and Bootstrap
– Experience building wireframes using Balsamiq Mockup
– Experience developing using Java Spring
– Experience working with a MySQL database
– Experience development using Python
– Experience using version control systems, such as GIT
– Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins
– Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite
– Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker
– Familiarity with the WSO2 platform
– Familiarity with React, and Node.JS
– Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases
– Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN