Front End Developer

– Permanent Vacancy

– Bellville

– Salary is Market Related – based on experience

Duties & Responsibilities

– Understand and analyze user requests

– Design, develop and maintain front end applications

– Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces

– Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request

– Provide input towards the design of API’s

– Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects

– Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)

– Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates

– Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle

– Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

– Help with day-to-day queries from clients and the internal IT teams

Desired Experience & Qualification

– 5 + years development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework

– Constantly seeking to learn and improve

– Ability to self-manage and to being proactive

– Proficient in using other fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript and CSS framework

– Experience using relational database technologies

– Deep understanding of application architecture

– Able to take responsibility and be self motivated

– Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)

– Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)

– Able to work within a team

– Be curious in technology

Not required, but nice to have:

– Experience developing web applications using Angular and Bootstrap

– Experience building wireframes using Balsamiq Mockup

– Experience developing using Java Spring

– Experience working with a MySQL database

– Experience development using Python

– Experience using version control systems, such as GIT

– Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins

– Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite

– Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker

– Familiarity with the WSO2 platform

– Familiarity with React, and Node.JS

– Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases

– Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

