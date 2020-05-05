10m daily malware infections in April

During April there have been over 400-million detected malware infections, which makes over 10-million cases per day.

This month, the educational field experienced the largest number of malware attacks.

In April, the number of global infections worldwide was fluctuating from 10-million to 16-million daily cases, reaching the lowest point on 5 April and the highest on 16 April.

This month, the Central Asia region suffered from the largest number of local attacks, according to Kaspersky antivirus. At least 32% of devices in Tajikistan were exposed to malware, followed by Uzbekistan, with 31%. In China, Kaspersky detected malware in nearly 27% of the devices that use their software.

In April, Microsoft detected 6.5 million malware infections in different industries. Education was the main target – 64% of the attacks were pointed at this particular sector. With 9% of the malware infections, business and professional services was the second most-attacked industry.

Rachel Welsh, chief operating officer of Atlas VPN, comments: “Educational institutions were exposed to the largest number of malware attacks since criminals expect school staff or students are not well-trained in cybersecurity. If schools are planning on holding exams remotely, they should prepare and get experienced IT specialists to check the systems out.”