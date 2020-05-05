Angular Developer

Position Purpose:The Angular Developer will be required to create and amend programs in accordance with the design as well as to conduct reviews of supplied specifications. Coaching junior staff also falls within this area of responsibility.Qualifications

3 – year Diploma in Information Systems, BCom Information Systems or BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)

Experience:

4+ Years of experience as an Angular developer Extensive experience in at least one modern JavaScript MVC frameworks (Angular6+, JQuery, NodeJS) Expertise using HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code Strong understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques Strong skills in TypeScript. Strong experience performing system integrationDesirable:

3+ Years’ experience as a C#.net Programmer

Experience using cloud technologies (AWS, Azure)

