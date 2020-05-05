Angular Developer

The Role:

The Angular Developer will be required to create and amend programmes in accordance with the design as well as to conduct reviews of supplied specifications. Coaching junior staff also falls within this area of responsibility.

? Create and amend programmes in accordance with the design

? Document all work in accordance with agreed standards

? Plan, design, and conduct tests of programmes; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error-free result

? Conduct reviews of supplied specifications, with others as appropriate

? Develops particularly large and/or complex and mission-critical programmes and produce programme modifications from supplied specifications using agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result

? Provide expert advice in some or all aspects of the programming methods, tools, and/or standards used in the organisation

? Take part in reviews of own work and leads reviews of colleagues’ work

? Provide coaching support to junior staff

Skills and Experience:

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential:

? 3-year Diploma in Information Systems, BCom Information Systems or BSc (Computer Science or

Information Systems)

EXPERIENCE:

Essential:

? 4+ years?? experience as an Angular Developer

? Extensive experience in at least one modern JavaScript MVC frameworks (Angular6+, jQuery,

NodeJS)

? Expertise using HTML, CSS and writing cross-browser compatible code

? Strong understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation techniques

? Strong skills in TypeScript

? Strong experience performing system integration

Desirable:

? 3+ years?? experience as a C#.Net Programmer

? Experience using cloud technologies (AWS, Azure)

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Essential:

? Logical, analytical approach to problem-solving and attention to detail

? Broad understanding of IS concepts and database practices, particularly those used within the

organisation

? Leadership skills

? Working effectively in teams

