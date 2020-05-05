Business Analyst/Consultant (Investments)

Business Analyst

Southern suburbs

Salary Negotiable

Your New Employer

We are thinking ahead for projects that will come up after the lock down.

Our client is a well-established consulting firm who has made their mark by transforming businesses in the investment industry. They are still small which allows them to be entrepreneurial and agile. The founder is actively involved which adds value to staff and clients and the people you will be working there are great. Those that join them, stay. There are always new projects and new clients so your role is ever changing.

The Job Opportunity

You will work as a Consultant working on projects that include process improvements and implementation in all areas of business, working with various local and international clients mostly in asset management.

Your Requirements

This is the ideal opportunity for someone who has cut their teeth in the investment industry and developed into a Business Analyst/ Project Manager and added a formal qualification in line with business analysis.

Your Benefits

You will be working with some amazing people while moving between some of the most sought-after asset management companies in the industry.

Start Date

After lockdown

For more information on this opportunity, please get in touch with Claudette at The Talent Experts on (contact number) or (email address))

