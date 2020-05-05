Business Analyst (Finance)

Job Objectives

1. Information Seeking and Analysis

* Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies

* Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry

* Requirement elicitation

2. Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing

* Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations

and workshop facilitation with both business & IT

3. Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines

* To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge

and support.

4. Theoretical knowledge and application

* Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of

the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

5. Time Management

* To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelinesQualificationsEssential:

3 year Financial Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

FTI DiplomaExperienceEssential

5 years of experience in Business Analysis in Finance

5 years of experience in ERP systems

2-3 years of experience in the Retail industryKnowledge and SkillsKnowledge:

* Formal training in business analysis and design

methodologies

* Experience in participating in projects

* Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA

environment

* Experience in a global business environment is preferred

* Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

* Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills

* Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects

* Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS

* Business analysis and elicitation techniques

* Process re-engineering and improvement

* Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)Applicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful

