C# Developer

The Role:

Join Africa??s largest retailer with over 35 million customers and 2,500 outlets as a C# Developer. You will be required to develop, maintain, and support existing Company systems in accordance to the Group’s standards.

1. To develop operational systems in accordance with Company Standards:

? Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements

? Develop ASP and MVC .Net programmes and functions

? Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst

? Do unit testing of developed programmes and functions

? Code reviews with peers

2. To maintain operational systems in accordance with Company Standards:

? Maintain existing Net programmes / systems and functions

? Document changes

? Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst or Team Lead

? Do unit testing of developed programmes and functions

? Code reviews with peers

3. To manage the release process:

? Capture the release using the Company release management system

? Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams

? Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached

4. To provide support to users of the systems:

? Provide business support on existing systems

Skills and Experience:

QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential:

? IT Programming Degree / Diploma

EXPERIENCE:

Essential:

? 3 ?? 4 years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net,

MVC and C#

? 3 ?? 4 years Database Design and Development experience in writing SQL code and stored

procedures

? 2 ?? 3 years Development experience in MVC

? 1 ?? 2 years Development experience in WPF

? 1 ?? 2 years Development experience in WCF

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Essential:

? Good understanding of OO principles

? Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients

Learn more/Apply for this position