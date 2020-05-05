The Role:
Join Africa??s largest retailer with over 35 million customers and 2,500 outlets as a C# Developer. You will be required to develop, maintain, and support existing Company systems in accordance to the Group’s standards.
1. To develop operational systems in accordance with Company Standards:
? Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements
? Develop ASP and MVC .Net programmes and functions
? Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst
? Do unit testing of developed programmes and functions
? Code reviews with peers
2. To maintain operational systems in accordance with Company Standards:
? Maintain existing Net programmes / systems and functions
? Document changes
? Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst or Team Lead
? Do unit testing of developed programmes and functions
? Code reviews with peers
3. To manage the release process:
? Capture the release using the Company release management system
? Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams
? Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached
4. To provide support to users of the systems:
? Provide business support on existing systems
Skills and Experience:
QUALIFICATIONS:
Essential:
? IT Programming Degree / Diploma
EXPERIENCE:
Essential:
? 3 ?? 4 years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net,
MVC and C#
? 3 ?? 4 years Database Design and Development experience in writing SQL code and stored
procedures
? 2 ?? 3 years Development experience in MVC
? 1 ?? 2 years Development experience in WPF
? 1 ?? 2 years Development experience in WCF
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:
Essential:
? Good understanding of OO principles
? Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients