Embedded Software Engineer

May 5, 2020

R 35 000.00 – R 60 000.00 Per Month

Somerset West

Key concern seeks experienced Embedded Software Engineer with strong development and debugging skills. 

Responsibilities:

  • Design and Implementation of embedded firmware and test solutions primarily in C
  • Design documentation
  • Working in a small team environment locally and with multi-site projects
  • Actively contribute to team’s continuous improvement
  • Ability to complete design related tasks with minimal supervision
  • Develop and maintain embedded software in C/C++
  • Develop testing systems in Python

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications and Essential Experience/Knowledge:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Electrical Engineering
  • Minimum 5 years hands on embedded development experience
  • Applied experience with C/C++
  • Comfortable at working on low level (e.g.GPIO, UART)
  • Working knowledge of one or more communication protocols (e.g. USB, CAN, SPI, I2C)
  • Solid software debugging skills as well as some hardware testing familiarity including use of oscilloscopes

Additional beneficial skills/Experience

  • Experience working with STM32 processors.
  • Bluetooth low energy firmware development,
  • Develop/maintain PC based testing applications in C/C# / Python
  • Familiarity with Linux.

Contact Tracy on (contact number) and email to (email address)

