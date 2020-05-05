Embedded Software Engineer

R 35 000.00 – R 60 000.00 Per Month

Somerset West

Key concern seeks experienced Embedded Software Engineer with strong development and debugging skills.

Responsibilities:

Design and Implementation of embedded firmware and test solutions primarily in C

Design documentation

Working in a small team environment locally and with multi-site projects

Actively contribute to team’s continuous improvement

Ability to complete design related tasks with minimal supervision

Develop and maintain embedded software in C/C++

Develop testing systems in Python

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications and Essential Experience/Knowledge:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Electrical Engineering

Minimum 5 years hands on embedded development experience

Applied experience with C/C++

Comfortable at working on low level (e.g.GPIO, UART)

Working knowledge of one or more communication protocols (e.g. USB, CAN, SPI, I2C)

Solid software debugging skills as well as some hardware testing familiarity including use of oscilloscopes

Additional beneficial skills/Experience

Experience working with STM32 processors.

Bluetooth low energy firmware development,

Develop/maintain PC based testing applications in C/C# / Python

Familiarity with Linux.

