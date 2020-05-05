Embedded Software Engineer
R 35 000.00 – R 60 000.00 Per Month
Somerset West
Key concern seeks experienced Embedded Software Engineer with strong development and debugging skills.
Responsibilities:
- Design and Implementation of embedded firmware and test solutions primarily in C
- Design documentation
- Working in a small team environment locally and with multi-site projects
- Actively contribute to team’s continuous improvement
- Ability to complete design related tasks with minimal supervision
- Develop and maintain embedded software in C/C++
- Develop testing systems in Python
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications and Essential Experience/Knowledge:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Electrical Engineering
- Minimum 5 years hands on embedded development experience
- Applied experience with C/C++
- Comfortable at working on low level (e.g.GPIO, UART)
- Working knowledge of one or more communication protocols (e.g. USB, CAN, SPI, I2C)
- Solid software debugging skills as well as some hardware testing familiarity including use of oscilloscopes
Additional beneficial skills/Experience
- Experience working with STM32 processors.
- Bluetooth low energy firmware development,
- Develop/maintain PC based testing applications in C/C# / Python
- Familiarity with Linux.
Contact Tracy on (contact number) and email to (email address)