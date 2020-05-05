Global UC&C revenue grows 17,7%

Worldwide revenue for the unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) market reached $38,8-billion in 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 17,7% according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) QView.

The QView provides a comprehensive view of the current market, reporting both revenue and shipments of hardware, software, and cloud-based services for dozens of vendors in the UC&C space.

Market highlights for Q4 2019 include the following:

* Worldwide revenue reached $10,4-billion in Q4 2019, growing 5% quarter over quarter and a healthy 13,8% year over year.

* Worldwide shipments (in lines, units, licenses and seats) grew 3,7% quarter over quarter and 20,6% year over year.

North America (US and Canada) revenue increased 12,1% year over year and 1,1% quarter over quarter; EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) revenue increased 15% year over year and 9,8% quarter over quarter; while Asia/Pacific (including Japan) revenue increased 17,9% year over year and 7,9% quarter over quarter.