ITU Innovation Challenges aim to rethink digital value chains

The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrates the positive impact of innovation but also reveals the uneven distribution of technology’s benefits.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) points out that communities with access to technological innovation are more prepared during crisis.

For instance, contact tracing mobile apps can help healthcare systems track and stem the spread of Covid-19. Autonomous vehicles are being deployed to support vital logistic chains in areas that are locked down.

And, for the 1,5-billion school children impacted by school closures around the world, digital learning solutions provide a means to continue their education.

But what about the thousands of children who do not have regular and affordable access to the Internet?

More than ever, the world needs innovators, entrepreneurs, policy-makers, leaders and change makers to bridge the innovation divide. One of the five goals of the ITU is for all countries to have policies and strategies for ICT-centric innovation.

The ITU is launching the second ITU Innovation Challenges, bringing together all stakeholders needed to nurture an inclusive digital world.

The agency is calling on innovators, entrepreneurs, small- and medium-sized enterprises, policy-makers, ecosystem builders and resource partners around the world to put forward their innovation, or idea for innovation.

There are three challenges to choose from:

* The Digital Change-maker Challenge covers a wide range of topics from cybersecurity and regulation, to digital inclusion and climate change, and calls for participants to provide innovative solutions to real-life problems faced by stakeholders in their communities, especially considering value chain competitiveness and global disruption due to Covid-19.

* The Ecosystem Best Practice Challenge looks for ecosystem builders to identify best practices that allow innovators to develop sustainable and resilient solutions to navigate technological change and bridge the digital divide.

* The Women in Tech Challenge, in cooperation with the EQUALS Global Partnership, invites tech innovators to help and empower women in various sectors, including agriculture, fashion, and health.

Applicants should submit their ideas and innovations via the Co-Create Portal by 31 July 2020.

The winners will be invited to an ITU event to pitch their proposals, connect with mentors and expert to scale-up their project and become member of a network of past winners