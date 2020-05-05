Nutanix adds partner support

Nutanix has announced the Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program (NSFAP) to support partners worldwide as they work to sustain business operations amidst rapidly changing macroeconomic conditions.

The NSFAP program will provide participating partners with extended payment terms to give them increased financial flexibility for their businesses.

“We recognise the immense pressure businesses face today and we are happy to be able to offer immediate support to our partners by alleviating cash flow concerns and increasing financing flexibility,” says Chris Kaddaras, executive vice-president: worldwide sales at Nutanix.

Paul Ruinaard, regional sales director SSA at Nutanix, adds: “Our commitment to our partners has never been stronger. We will continue to evaluate the needs of our community to ensure our partners and customers have the resources they need to be successful in the current environment.”

Organisations today are highly focused on conserving cash flow and deferring expenses, all while keeping their business going, retaining their workforce, and supporting their customers.

The NSFAP aims to help provide liquidity to partners and provide them the financial flexibility needed to support their businesses and customers, based on each partner’s particular needs.

Through the program:

* Authorised Nutanix participating reseller partners are eligible for extended payment terms, with no additional costs, effective immediately.

* Authorised Nutanix participating reseller partners will, in turn, extend these extended payment terms to their customers to support further financial flexibility.

* The program is available for a limited time, through May 31, 2020, in order to help our customers and partners cope in this time of unprecedented economic uncertainty. Reseller partners can contact their Nutanix authorised distribution partners for NSFAP eligibility.

In addition, Nutanix is investing in the learning and development of partner organisations by offering free certification exams for partners through July 31, 2020 and is continuing to offer no-cost courses and resources on the Nutanix Partner Portal and through field enablement programs virtually.

At a time when organisations everywhere are looking to deliver remote work solutions to their employees quickly and securely, Nutanix is focused on supporting customers and partners with rapid deployment of the following programs:

* Nutanix FastTrack for VDI offering allows organisations with existing VDI to quickly onboard thousands of remote employees, enabling the rapid deployment of the infrastructure needed to provide secure, seamless access to business apps and desktops. The Nutanix FastTrack for VDI offering includes special incentives for partners in support of the key role they play in the deployment of these solutions.

* Nutanix Work From Anywhere (WFA) initiative includes a 30-day free trial of Xi Frame, Nutanix’s Desktop as a Service solution, which allows IT administrators to set up a secure remote virtual app and desktop environment in just a few hours.

“Today, more than ever, IT teams are playing a crucial role in helping businesses maintain operations remotely,” says Christian Alvarez, vice-president: Americas channel at Nutanix. “We strongly believe in doing what we can to ensure our partners have the technology and resources necessary to continue supporting their customers during this difficult time.”