Stanchion Payment Solutions appoints Middle East MD

Stanchion Payment Solutions, a global specialist in payments systems and integration, has appointed Kevin Blackwell as its new MD for the Middle East.

Blackwell replaces Steven Kirrage, who was appointed as Stanchion’s global CEO in March this year.

Based in Dubai, Blackwell will lead Stanchion’s growth in the strategically important Middle East territory.

He joined Stanchion in 2017 as business development director. Before joining Stanchion, Blackwell was programme director at Ericsson in Dubai.

Kirrage comments: “Kevin has deep insight into our customers’ businesses, the Middle East region and the payments market. I have worked closely with him to advance Stanchion’s position in the Middle East since 2017 and I am confident that he is the perfect candidate to lead our growth and take the business to new heights of success.”

Blackwell adds: “I am excited to work with Steven and the board to drive Stanchion’s business in the Middle East. This is an important market for us, and we see some compelling opportunities for our business in the vibrant regional payments landscape as the migration towards digital and mobile channels accelerates.”