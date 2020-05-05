Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Blouberg) is currently looking for a QA Engineer to join them

We are looking for a Quality Assurance Engineer to join one of our outsourced development teams that develops software for a large UK online gaming customer. The ideal candidate will have experience in the testing of agile software development for the online betting / casino market.

Job Description

You will be responsible for ensuring the quality of a number of core systems that manage the delivery of games to end-users. The role will require you to communicate effectively across various business areas including games teams, back-end services and infrastructure.

QA engineer responsibilities include designing and implementing tests, debugging and defining corrective actions. You will also review system requirements and track quality assurance metrics (e.g. defect densities and open defect counts.)

The QA role plays an important part in our company’s product development process. Our ideal candidate will be responsible for conducting tests before product launches to ensure software runs smoothly and meets client needs, while being cost-effective. If you hold an engineering background and enjoy providing end-to-end solutions to software quality problems, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you should monitor all stages of software development to identify and resolve system malfunctions to meet quality standards.

The role will involve investigating problems on both front and back-end applications, reading application logs, using development tools in the browser and liaising effectively with JavaScript and Java Engineers. The right candidate will be comfortable with manual testing as well as with running automated test suites, analysing the results and potentially learning to write your own automated tests. Support of developers and internal training will be provided to enhance your skills and expand your career.

You will be business focused, dealing with a wide range of responsibilities on core services and also collaborate effectively with other QAs in the business area. We will welcome QAs who have the desire to continually improve and refine the QA process.

Responsibilities

– Ensure each release delivers quality to the customer, whilst meeting business requirements.

– Manual testing of both front and back end features.

– Define verification tests/scenarios using a BDD approach.

– Run regression test suites as part of the sprint delivery.

– Make sure that API documentation and tests are consistent.

– Maintain, update and edit test suites in our test case management tool.

– Collaborate with other key stakeholders for the feature you are working on e.g. Product Managers, Technical Architects, Developers and Designers.

– Assist the team in ensuring that automated tests delivered by the team provide sensible coverage.

– Participate in code reviews for early identification of bugs.

Key Skills

– Proficient at writing, executing and maintaining test cases.

– Experience with test case management tools, such as TestRail or XRay.

– Team collaboration using agile methodologies.

– Able to use test techniques to ensure correct coverage e.g. BVA, ECP, etc.

– Experience in exploratory testing.

– Good understanding of the software testing life cycle.

Desirable Extras

We have many internal training sessions, and you will get excellent support from your team whilst learning new technologies that are used by the team. We are particularly interested in candidates who have experience in some of the following:

– Demonstrable knowledge of browser developer tools.

– Experience with agile project management tools such as JIRA.

– Experience with Git.

– Reduce the ‘costs’ of defects by promoting early defect detection as part of the SDLC.

– Knowledge of command line prompts.

– Knowledge of BDD, Cucumber and Java.

– Experience in using containers such as Docker.

– Experience in automated testing using tools such as Cucumber.

Personal Characteristics

– Display strong problem solving and analytical skills

– A lateral thinker, who can solve problems using creative reasoning.

– Proactively seek out areas of inefficiency within the scope of the role, taking action to make continuous improvements.

– A curious person who learns and improves their professional skills.

– Enthusiasm to learn and expand your technical knowledge as both a manual and automation engineer.

– A dependable person, who delivers consistent quality.

– You will collaborate well within a team environment and develop relationships with the other teams and stakeholders in your area.

– Friendly, positive and proactive attitude to your role and your colleagues.

Learn more/Apply for this position