Angular Developer

Qualifications

3 – year Diploma in Information Systems, BCom Information Systems or BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)

Experience:

4+ Years of experience as an Angular developer Extensive experience in at least one modern JavaScript MVC frameworks (Angular6+, JQuery, NodeJS) Expertise using HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code Strong understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques Strong skills in TypeScript. Strong experience performing system integrationDesirable:

3+ Years’ experience as a C#.net Programmer

Experience using cloud technologies (AWS, Azure)

Job objectives:

Create and amend programs in accordance with the design.

Document all work in accordance with agreed standards.

Plan, design, and conduct tests of programs; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error-free result.

Conduct reviews of supplied specifications, with others as appropriate.

Develops particularly large and/or complex and mission-critical programs and produce program modifications from supplied specifications using agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.

Provide expert advice in some or all aspects of the programming methods, tools, and/or standards used in the organization.

Take part in reviews of own work and leads reviews of colleagues’ work.

Provide coaching support to junior staff

Knowledge & Skills:

Logical, analytical approach to problem-solving and attention to detail.

Broad understanding of IS concepts and database practices, particularly those used within the organization.

Leadership skills Working effectively in teams

