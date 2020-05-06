Qualifications
- 3 – year Diploma in Information Systems, BCom Information Systems or BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)
Experience:
4+ Years of experience as an Angular developer Extensive experience in at least one modern JavaScript MVC frameworks (Angular6+, JQuery, NodeJS) Expertise using HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code Strong understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques Strong skills in TypeScript. Strong experience performing system integrationDesirable:
- 3+ Years’ experience as a C#.net Programmer
- Experience using cloud technologies (AWS, Azure)
Job objectives:
- Create and amend programs in accordance with the design.
- Document all work in accordance with agreed standards.
- Plan, design, and conduct tests of programs; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error-free result.
- Conduct reviews of supplied specifications, with others as appropriate.
- Develops particularly large and/or complex and mission-critical programs and produce program modifications from supplied specifications using agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.
- Provide expert advice in some or all aspects of the programming methods, tools, and/or standards used in the organization.
- Take part in reviews of own work and leads reviews of colleagues’ work.
- Provide coaching support to junior staff
Knowledge & Skills:
- Logical, analytical approach to problem-solving and attention to detail.
- Broad understanding of IS concepts and database practices, particularly those used within the organization.
- Leadership skills Working effectively in teams