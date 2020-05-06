Angular Developer

May 6, 2020

Qualifications

  • 3 – year Diploma in Information Systems, BCom Information Systems or BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)

Experience:

4+ Years of experience as an Angular developer Extensive experience in at least one modern JavaScript MVC frameworks (Angular6+, JQuery, NodeJS) Expertise using HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code Strong understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques Strong skills in TypeScript. Strong experience performing system integrationDesirable:

  • 3+ Years’ experience as a C#.net Programmer
  • Experience using cloud technologies (AWS, Azure)

Job objectives:

  • Create and amend programs in accordance with the design.
  • Document all work in accordance with agreed standards.
  • Plan, design, and conduct tests of programs; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error-free result.
  • Conduct reviews of supplied specifications, with others as appropriate.
  • Develops particularly large and/or complex and mission-critical programs and produce program modifications from supplied specifications using agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.
  • Provide expert advice in some or all aspects of the programming methods, tools, and/or standards used in the organization.
  • Take part in reviews of own work and leads reviews of colleagues’ work.
  • Provide coaching support to junior staff

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Logical, analytical approach to problem-solving and attention to detail.
  • Broad understanding of IS concepts and database practices, particularly those used within the organization.
  • Leadership skills Working effectively in teams

