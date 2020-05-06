Apex BI brings Zylo SaaS Management Software to SA

Apex Business Intelligence (BI) is partnering with US-based Zylo to offer a new tool for identifying, analysing, and optimising spending on software as a service (SaaS).

According to Neil Buckley, MD of Apex BI, Zylo’s SaaS Management Platform will enable new and existing Apex BI customers to discover every SaaS subscription, track every SaaS expense spent, and fully rationalise every application in a single system of record.

Customers will also be able to proactively manage applications by leveraging granular contract level information, including renewal details, in one dedicated platform.

“It also provides capabilities that strengthen lifecycle management, such as application monitoring, measurement of adoption and utilisation, and renewal management. The fit with our in-house developed core platform, Clarity, means we can now provide the SA market with even further visibility into their Technology environments, says Buckley.

“The fit with our business and existing platform is incredibly strong,” he adds. “The addition of Zylo to our offerings creates an exceptionally robust and unique value-proposition as well as a broader offering to our customers. It also holds immense significance for the South African market at any time, but especially in current Covid-19 economic turmoil when the spotlight is on expense management. The ability to provide organisations with visibility, management and complete control of their SaaS licences, across their businesses, is significant.”

He adds: “In the age of work from home (WFH) with people working remotely, shadow IT creeps in and with it – increased costs and further lack of visibility/control around SaaS applications. In line with what Clarity does, we can bring it all back together and centralise visibility across decentralised remote working environments and offer company-wide visibility – the Power of Knowing – a valuable commodity at any time.”