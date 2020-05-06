Cleaning Project Manager

Job Advert Summary

As the leading integrated facilities solutions provider in Africa and the Middle East, operating in over 28 countries, with over 40 000 employees, the Tsebo Solutions Group enables businesses to optimize their efficiency and productivity, and become more successful. We take responsibility of our customers’ non-core activities outside of their expertise, empowering them to focus on their core business. Our local expertise, global standards and innovative cross-divisional solutions, such as catering, cleaning, facility management and security, give us the edge to optimize our customers non-core operations, allowing them to enjoy reduced cost, risk and complexity.

Tsebo Cleaning Solutions a division of Tsebo Solutions Group is now the third largest cleaning provider in South Africa with over 150 contracts across the country and a staff compliment of over 12,000 cleaning professionals. We provide hospital-level cleaning services, no matter the environment – a heritage that translates into a service ethos and cleaning standards of the very highest quality.Skills and CompetenciesSkills:

• Understand cleaning principles and knowledge of company policies and procedures.

• Good understanding of scheduling of staffing and assign cleaning tasks productively to each position to achieve an output standard according to site specific sla’s

• Business management principles, including proven financial skills

• Strong people skills and knowledge or Industrial relations

• Strong on client relationships and strong communication skills

Competencies:

• Leadership skills

• Attention to detail

• Sense of urgency

• Problem solving experience

• Able to work under pressure,

• Be flexible and adaptable

• Should be able to work independentlyQualifications• Minimum Matric

• Relevant tertiary qualification and/or equivalent experience. Knowledge of legislation relevant to the cleaning industry.

• Must have a valid driver’s license and own reliable vehicle

• Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar environment on middle management level

• Experience in managing large compliments of people and a large client portfolioDuties and ResponsibilitiesOperations and Service Delivery:

• Act with utmost urgency when attending to any client request.

• Best allocate the resources of the contract to achieve maximum cleaning output. Where the SLA stipulates resource requirements, these must be adhered to. Output based contracts must be managed efficiently.

• Pro-actively manage a pool of trained relief staff members to prevent any service delivery disruptions.

• Ensure work schedules/job cards are in place for each position and relevant to site

• Ensure consistently high service standards are maintained for all services in scope with regular site visits and inspections.

• New units to be opened according to company policies and procedures and Tsebo standards are implemented within a three-month period.

• Unit closures to receive proper service until the last trading day and all processes relating to staff, equipment, billing and costs are attended to within the month of closing.

• Contract retention through maintaining excellent service standards, identifying and mitigating the risk of cancellation and building strong client relationships with key client contacts.

• Ensure that staff are correctly and smartly dressed displaying a name badge. Highlight to sites the importance of upholding the company image at all times.

• Ensure that cleaning methodology are strictly adhered to in line with company policies, quality programmes and legislation

• Effective use and updating of electronic application/tools issued by the company

• Ensure that training is scheduled for all staff in your portfolio to equip and empower them to perform their duties. This includes regular on job training sessions performed by your team of managers.

• The upkeep of all unit files kept at unit level and notice boards as set out in TCS Policy and Procedure file.

• Delivery of chemicals and consumables to sites may be a requirement

• Delivery of pay slips monthly to sites.

Communication:

• Regular client meetings with at least one formal documented client meeting per month to ensure client needs are understood and expectations are met

• Responding to clients and management request timeously and providing necessary action required.

• Responsible to effectively communicate and filter company information to contract managers who needs to filter down to their staff.

• Responsible to regularly keep your line management informed of pertinent issues relating to your contracts.

Labour management:

• With reference to recruitment and new appointments, policies, procedures and deadlines to be adhered to.

• All unit staff making use of the biometric system should ensure that the biometric system is in use and managed according to the set requirements. Operations managers must ensure adherence to this.

• Operations managers are responsible to approve salaries for their units and to actively monitor labour/turnover ratios per contract

• Operations managers are responsible to ensure that contract managers and supervisors abide by the company disciplinary code and that this is consistently applied.

• Operations managers are responsible to represent the company during CCMA cases and union meetings as required.

• To hold regular performance appraisals with all management staff reporting to you, identify areas for development and training needs.

• Ensure that the content of personnel files is up to date as per company policy

• Actively participate in succession planning on an ongoing basis by identifying and developing talent

• Ensure that all staff have signed and are abiding by the Tsebo House rules.

Unit Finances:

• Ensure each unit is operating within the budgetary guidelines with reference to labour, capital asset depreciation and maintenance, chemical and consumable spent and other expenses

• Ensure that only accredited suppliers and approved products are used

• Compile accurate budgets and forecasts in line with company deadlines

• Ensure correct billing and analysis of monthly financial results during financial sign off of trading accounts to identify any problematic areas and pro-actively take appropriate corrective action. Provide correct and valid reasons in unit finances along with the necessary recovery within a reasonable time period.

• Actively manage unit leave liability and leave plans according to company policies and targets. Check that leave balances reflects correctly on the company reports.

• Continually identify potential of additional business within existing contracts and One-off cleaning opportunities.

• Ensure all rechargeable and overtime work is authorized and billed to client timeously and within the month.

• Ensure debtors collection is in line with contractual agreements.

• Follow correct approval process for procuring capital expenditure, high value repairs and maintenance and ensure units order chemicals and consumables as per agreed process.

Learn more/Apply for this position