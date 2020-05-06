Cyber Security South Africa appoints Simon Perry

Cyber Security South Africa (CSSA) has appointed Simon Perry as its chief technical officer, effective 1 May 2020.

In this newly-created role, Perry will be responsible for leading the strategy for technical platforms, partnerships and external relationships with both vendors and resellers.

Perry has a strong 18-year foundation in the IT sector, most recently as a senior pre-sales technical lead at McAfee. Prior to that he was a senior security consultant at a large cyber-security reseller where he played a proactive role in leading the innovation and technology team.

In his new role at CSSA he will be responsible for the development of the technical aspects of the company’s strategy to ensure alignment with its business goals. His role will also require the creation of and adherence to overall technology standards and practices.

“Simon will be identifying, selecting and implementing technology solutions to meet our current and future needs. Within the scope of his responsibilities are tracking, analysing and monitoring our technology performance metrics and overseeing all system design and changes in system architecture. As such, he will work closely with our marketing, business development and operations teams to define and deliver new products and enhancements, as well as provide the necessary mentoring and training to all stakeholders,” says Toni Bowker, MD of Cyber Security South Africa.

“Simon will also be responsible for driving customer satisfaction by proactively managing and delivering technical information to our customers through on-site, online, and telephone interactions,” adds Bowker.

“We are thrilled to have Simon join us and are certain that he will add significant value to our business. He has extensive experience in evaluating cyber-security technology and advising enterprises on their security strategies. The rapidly evolving cyber-security challenges facing companies are increasing in complexity and Simon’s overall understanding of the threat ecosystem will enable him to act as a valuable advisor to both our partners and customers,” says Bowker.