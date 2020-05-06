Database Administrator

About the Role

This position within SSN covers two overlapping mandates: Project-level Procurement, and Organisational Operational Workflow. This is a new position for a Database Administrator who will manage, support and maintain a browser-based Lifecycle Portal from pre-installation build-phase onwards, acting as a gatekeeper between the procurement and operations departments. For this reason candidates with a strong foundation in Law, Statistics or I.T. is preferred.

Roles and Responsibilities:

– Conduct solution scoping and configuration under supervision

– Lead in design and implementation of the portal

– Lead in database analysis within the portal

– Shape variable definitions for statistical inquiry within the database

– Create and manage user accounts and permissions.

– Supervise training regimes for existing and new staff.

Experience, Education and Knowledge Base

Advantageous experience base

– Experience working on and with Macbooks and Apple OS.

– Experience developing or administrating within the Salesforce or Sage Evolution ecosystems.

– Business accounting experience/ exposure.

– Experience with spreadsheet-based monitoring and reporting systems in MS Excel 2016 and later.

– Model-building and logistics planning experience.

– Coding or backend dev experience.

– SQL or relational database skills, or experience writing basic SQL scripts.

– Prior engagement in procurement and risk management for small organisations.

Advantageous knowledge base

– Basic IT and networking knowledge.

– Tertiary qualification or course in an IT field.

– Tertiary qualification or course in a Contract Law field

– Accounting qualification or course.

– Basic coding course.

Competencies and personal qualities

– Excellent written and verbal communications.

– Ability to self-manage deadlines and workflows.

– Exceptionally accurate and efficient in quantitative work.

– Ability to work within a flexible and fluid work environment.

– Eagerness to learn new approaches to data handling.

– A grasp of general business and accounting practices.

– Patience, resourcefulness and a willingness to help others.

– Ability to work as part of a team.

– An ethos of sustainability.

Qualifications: IT Diploma, 8+ years work related experience

To apply visit our website: southsouthnorth.org.careerspage.

Learn more/Apply for this position