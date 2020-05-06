About the Role
This position within SSN covers two overlapping mandates: Project-level Procurement, and Organisational Operational Workflow. This is a new position for a Database Administrator who will manage, support and maintain a browser-based Lifecycle Portal from pre-installation build-phase onwards, acting as a gatekeeper between the procurement and operations departments. For this reason candidates with a strong foundation in Law, Statistics or I.T. is preferred.
Roles and Responsibilities:
– Conduct solution scoping and configuration under supervision
– Lead in design and implementation of the portal
– Lead in database analysis within the portal
– Shape variable definitions for statistical inquiry within the database
– Create and manage user accounts and permissions.
– Supervise training regimes for existing and new staff.
Experience, Education and Knowledge Base
Advantageous experience base
– Experience working on and with Macbooks and Apple OS.
– Experience developing or administrating within the Salesforce or Sage Evolution ecosystems.
– Business accounting experience/ exposure.
– Experience with spreadsheet-based monitoring and reporting systems in MS Excel 2016 and later.
– Model-building and logistics planning experience.
– Coding or backend dev experience.
– SQL or relational database skills, or experience writing basic SQL scripts.
– Prior engagement in procurement and risk management for small organisations.
Advantageous knowledge base
– Basic IT and networking knowledge.
– Tertiary qualification or course in an IT field.
– Tertiary qualification or course in a Contract Law field
– Accounting qualification or course.
– Basic coding course.
Competencies and personal qualities
– Excellent written and verbal communications.
– Ability to self-manage deadlines and workflows.
– Exceptionally accurate and efficient in quantitative work.
– Ability to work within a flexible and fluid work environment.
– Eagerness to learn new approaches to data handling.
– A grasp of general business and accounting practices.
– Patience, resourcefulness and a willingness to help others.
– Ability to work as part of a team.
– An ethos of sustainability.
Qualifications: IT Diploma, 8+ years work related experience
To apply visit our website: southsouthnorth.org.careerspage.