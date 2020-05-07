Developer C# .NET

We are looking for a Development Practice Lead to head up the Developmental Practices Team.
They should hold at least 10 years experience within the IT Industry of which at least 2 has been spent managing a team or equivalent.
The delegate requires at least 5 years Programming experience in mainstream languages such as:
– .Net;
– C#;
The following Cloud Computing Services Design and Development Knowledge is required:
– Azure;
– AWS;
– Google Cloud;
Extensive Experience with:
– Language Standards;
– Atifacts;
– Tools;
– Processes;
– Recruitment of Talented Team Members;
– Creating career development paths and managing career development;
– Agile / Waterfall Methodologies/ life cycle principles;
– Application design methodologies and practices for large enterprises;
– Excellent technical development and design as well as mentorship skills;
– UI Design methodologies
For a full spec please apply and one of our consultants will contact you