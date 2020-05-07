Developer C# .NET

We are looking for a Development Practice Lead to head up the Developmental Practices Team.

They should hold at least 10 years experience within the IT Industry of which at least 2 has been spent managing a team or equivalent.

The delegate requires at least 5 years Programming experience in mainstream languages such as:

– .Net;

– C#;

The following Cloud Computing Services Design and Development Knowledge is required:

– Azure;

– AWS;

– Google Cloud;

Extensive Experience with:

– Language Standards;

– Atifacts;

– Tools;

– Processes;

– Recruitment of Talented Team Members;

– Creating career development paths and managing career development;

– Agile / Waterfall Methodologies/ life cycle principles;

– Application design methodologies and practices for large enterprises;

– Excellent technical development and design as well as mentorship skills;

– UI Design methodologies

For a full spec please apply and one of our consultants will contact you

Learn more/Apply for this position