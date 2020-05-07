Developer – Mobile (Android / iOS)

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Designing, developing and testing Mobile code.

Drafting technical specifications and briefs.

Monitoring and profile application performance.

Monitoring services and systems.

Performing code reviews.

Collaborating with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class mobile application.

Skills/Experience:

BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is beneficial.

5+ years in software development.

2+ years in Mobile development.

Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining Android / iOS mobile applications.

Experience with RESTful APIs, OPIâ€™s and web services.

Experience with an issue tracking / management system.

AWS would be an advantage.

