Is the future of fitness events online?

With the Covid-19 pandemic shutting down gyms and fitness facilities across South Africa, the fitness industry is tapping into the growing phenomenon of hosting online events – which is not only enabling businesses to continue operating, but in many cases grow their audiences as well.

Last month, popular fitness event That Fit Fun Fest hosted its first online event with the help of local start-up Flock Eventing Platform – and the results exceeded their wildest expectations, with more than 2 800 people streaming the event from around the world, and over 6 600 app views. Their previous live event, in February, attracted 220 people.

That Fit Fun Fest is well known for its high-energy events, which they have hosted in venues from basements to sports fields. Their brief to Flock was simple: they wanted to give participants the same ‘vibe’ and experience that they would get at a live event – in the comfort of their own living rooms.

Mike Lysko, CEO and founder of Flock Eventing Platform, says That Fit Fun Fest’s experience highlighted the ‘massive shift’ in the mindset of event organisers and people around online events. In a recent global survey, 90% of event organisers said their businesses were impacted by the pandemic; of those, 64% had never hosted a virtual event, but were willing to try.

“The way of hosting events has changed overnight, and the market is adapting to it. Online events have been steadily gaining in popularity over the past couple of years, but the COVID-19 outbreak has been the push they needed to take them mainstream. What event hosts and planners are realising is that it’s not only still possible to bring people together, but they’re able to create virtual events with an almost similar – and in some cases, better – experience,” says Lysko.

The online That Fun Fit Fest offered all event information in one place, on the app, as well as live streaming feeds for fitness sessions, feedback forms and surveys, live social feed, event programme, instructor profiles, photos and interactivity. Attendees posted selfies of themselves and family members (including furry family, in some cases!) working out and keeping healthy.

Lysko says the rise of online events isn’t just good news for the fitness industry, but offers a major lifeline for eventing professionals who had seen their incomes evaporate in the face of the pandemic.

“It’s a worrying time for the fitness industry, with gyms forced to close their doors indefinitely. But we’re seeing a groundswell of businesses and brands shifting to online classes for their members to not only maintain their fitness levels and practices at home, but to keep that sense of community and connection with the brand,” says Lysko.

It’s not just the fitness industry taking advantage of the move to online events and conferences, though. Lysko says Flock has already been briefed for a range of events on his company’s platform, including a conference for more than 100 veterinarians; a live stream of a music concert; an online wine and gin festival; an arts event; a career expo for students; and even an open day for one of the country’s biggest universities.

“A few years ago, the idea of staging an event or conference online might have seemed absurd. But technology has improved, and our view on traditional events has changed as we realise the benefits of going virtual: super cost-effective, extending the reach of your audience, reducing carbon footprint and including people that may not necessarily want to travel,” Lysko says.