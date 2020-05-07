Leviathan Viral Testing Africa gets rapid Covid-19 testing

Leviathan Viral Testing Africa has been awarded the exclusive distributorship of the EMG Group’s range of Covid-19 rapid SARS-CoV-2 testing products across Africa.

EMG Group (Evotech-Mirai Genomics) supplies high fidelity medical instrumentation and technology for rapid diagnostics of Covid-19.

This testing technology is being used by a number of governmental and federal agencies worldwide, including Russia, Japan, the UAE, and Austria. Trials of the SmartAmp SARS-CoV-2 RNA test are currently taking place at the University of Southampton, UK, and Charité in Germany and France.

The test was created by Dr Y Hayashizaki of the Riken Institute, one of the largest scientific research centres in Japan. Founded in 1917, it now has approximately 3 000 scientists on seven campuses across Japan. Mechanical and product development was innovated by EIDOS in Kazan, Russia and led by Lenar Valeev.

Gerald Naidoo, CEO of Leviathan Viral testing Africa, points out that many South African doctors will recognise the names from having studied their research.

The SmartAmp product line was originally developed for testing influenza A and B over more than a 10-year period. Covid-19 testing was first perfected on 23rd February by testing passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship when it docked in Japan.

“The platform is proven, robust and based on more than 20 US and 20 Japanese patents. Our method delivers a fast reaction rate (10 to 30 minutes), high detection limit (starting from 100 CFU per swab) and high sensitivity and specificity rates (99,98% and 99,99%) respectively. In English, what this means is that we can produce an accurate test result in under 30 minutes with 99,99% accuracy,” Naidoo says.

He adds that the Leviathan product aligns with the laboratory testing WHO interim guidance published on 19 March 2020, and is seeing massive global interest. The SmartAmp SARS-CoV-2 RNA test uses a unique isothermal amplification test solution to detect the presence of highly specific gene sequences of SARS-CoV-2.

“We have had a number of governments and federal agencies who have started using our testing products to contain the Covid-19 threat in their regions, and the accuracy and speed of the results are leading to more interest globally.”

According to the latest statistics, South Africa has conducted a total of 245 747 Coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic. Naidoo says that this could double using the mobile testing capacity of the SmartAmp range of products.

“As we leave Level 5 lockdown and move to Level 4, we are seeing a greater need for higher levels of testing, and our international experience has proven that we can provide fast, accurate results. Our mobile testing kit is ideal for the needs of local businesses looking to test their employees, and we are already in talks with the Department of Health as well as a number of private companies who are looking to increase their testing capabilities.”