Mid- Senior Software Engineer (Elixir, Java, Ruby,

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative FinTech platform seeks the expertise of a highly technical & solutions-driven Mid Snr Software Engineer to join its team. Your core role will be to help design and develop core systems for both back and front end. The successful candidate must be in possession of a Bachelor s Degree in Computer Science/Mathematics/Electrical Engineering or other related discipline, at least 3+ year s Software Dev experience, 1+ in an Agile Dev environment, experience logging services/analytics: Splunk/SumoLogic and your skillset should also include: Elixir, Java, Ruby, Scala, Clojure & Haskell.

DUTIES:

Help design and develop the core systems for both the back and front end.

Ensure the optimal functioning and continual enhancement of systems by responding rapidly to potential issues and changing business needs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Bachelor s Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering or related field.

Experience/Skills

3+ Years of experience in Software Development.

1+ Years in an Agile development environment.

Experience with modern development languages: Elixir, Java, Ruby, Scala, Clojure, Haskell etc.

Experience with logging services/analytics: Splunk/SumoLogic.

Cloud based services background.

Able to translate business needs into technical requirements and designs.

Advantageous

Elixir/Phoenix skills.

Mobile app development.

Experience working with Heroku.

Amazon Web Service environments (EC2, Elastic Beanstalk, RDS, etc.).

Understanding of basic financial concepts.

Hands-on experience with enterprise class software running significant transactional volumes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Technical Excellence.

Communication skills.

Planning and Organising.

Intellectually curious.

Problem solving.

Accountability.

COMMENTS:

