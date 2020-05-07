Senior .Net Developer

Requirements:

– A relevant Bachelor’s degree;

– Software Solutions Development/Design Training; Microsoft Developer Certification beneficial;

– 5 years IT experience in applications development, all of which are in service-oriented solutions architecture/design in a Microsoft development environment;

– At least 5 years as a C#. Net developer;

– .NET MVC experience;

– SQL Server Integration Services;

– SQL Server Reporting Services;

– Able to develop software solutions in a MS Team systems environment using technologies such as Microsoft Visual Studio, SharePoint, C#, SQL Server Integration Services, SQL Server Reporting Services, SQL Server Analysis Services, ASP.NET MVC, JavaScript, CSS;

– Knowledge of service-oriented development lifecycle methodology, and modelling frameworks such as SOMF, and discovery & analysis modelling notation;

– In-depth experience in solution design and knowledge of SOA;

Job description:

– Developing user experience architectures;

– Business process and workflow designs;

– Data architecture; identity and access design;

– Designing and developing web-services;

– Managing application development projects through the Systems Development Lifecycle, applying Agile methodologies;

– Leading, coordinating and facilitating working groups to share knowledge and develop plans and strategies on issues of common concern.

