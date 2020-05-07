Senior Solutions Architect

Solutions Architect – Cloud Platforms

Our Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell, They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals. They are currently looking for a Solutions Architecrt with SOLID Cloud experience. Applicants should have: Subject matter knowledge of cloud services and platform technologiesCloud IaaS, PaaS, DBaaSContainerisation, Virtualization and Security Job Purpose:Candidate would be required to advise on the Technology and Cloud Strategy and will be primary cloud technology solution architecture. Minimum Qualification Required:

– Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

– Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, ZACHMAN)

– Infrastructure / Data centre Certified Professional (CCNP or VCE-CIAE or VCP6-DCV)

– Cloud Provider Certified ( AWS Certified Cloud Architect, GCP Cloud Architect)Minimum Years of Experience:

– 5 to 10 years working experience within the IT industry Excellent architecture and design skills and proven track record delivering well architected complex enterprise class systems

– Expert understanding of cloud strategies and cloud platform architectures

– Extensive Cloud technical experience and understanding of the current Cloud Technology requirements

– Extensive experience with ICT Infrastructure components in the domains of (Networking, Data Centre, Storage, Compute Platforms, and ICT Management / Monitoring)

– Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices Strong understanding of solution architecture, enterprise architecture frameworks, reference architectures, information and communication technologies, and business application patterns

– Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes would be advantageousSOLID ARCHITECTURE EXPERIENCE AND CLOUD EXPERIENCESOUTH AFRICAN CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS WITH SOUTH AFRICAN ID’S MAY APPLY

