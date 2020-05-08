C# Developer

To develop operational systems in accordance with our client’s Standards:
Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements
Develop ASP and MVC .Net programs and functions.
Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst
Do unit testing of developed programs and functions
Code reviews with peers
To maintain operational systems in accordance with our client’s Standards:
Maintain existing Net programs/systems and functions.
Document changes
Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst or Team Lead
Do unit testing of developed programs and functions
Code reviews with peers
To manage the release process:
Capture the release using our client’s release management system.
Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams
Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached
To provide support to users of the systems:
Provide business support on existing systems
Qualifications
IT Programming Degree
Experience
4 Years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net, MVC and C#
4 Years Database Design and Development -experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures 2-3 Years Development experience in MVC
2 years Development experience in WPF
2 Years Development experience in WCF
Good understanding of OO principles
Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients