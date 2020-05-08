Front End Developer

The opportunity is available for an experienced Front End Developer to join a reputable IT company that specialises in the retail sector.

Key Responsibilities:

– Understand and analyze user requests

– Design, develop and maintain front end applications

– Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces

– Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request

– Provide input towards the design of API’s

– Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects

– Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)

– Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates

– Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle

– Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

– Help with day-to-day queries from clients and company teams

Requirements:

– Matric completed

– Tertiary qualification in the IT field would be an advantage

– At least 5 years’ experience as a Developer using JavaScript (preferable within the Angular framework)

– Proficient in using HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript and CSS framework

– Experience using relational database technologies

– Constantly seeking to learn and improve

– Ability to self-manage and to being proactive

Salary: Market Related

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

