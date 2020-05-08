The opportunity is available for an experienced Front End Developer to join a reputable IT company that specialises in the retail sector.
Key Responsibilities:
– Understand and analyze user requests
– Design, develop and maintain front end applications
– Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces
– Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request
– Provide input towards the design of API’s
– Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects
– Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)
– Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
– Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
– Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
– Help with day-to-day queries from clients and company teams
Requirements:
– Matric completed
– Tertiary qualification in the IT field would be an advantage
– At least 5 years’ experience as a Developer using JavaScript (preferable within the Angular framework)
– Proficient in using HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript and CSS framework
– Experience using relational database technologies
– Constantly seeking to learn and improve
– Ability to self-manage and to being proactive
Salary: Market Related
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.