Intermediate Software Developer

A new opportunity within a growing SME has become available in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town. You’d be joining an established team of passionate developers who enjoy learning, challenge themselves to expand their skill set and have a unique culture.

Developing first grade software, their complex products which are sold and used across the investment sector aim to change the way the industry uses and manages data.

If you are someone who can self-manage, take ownership of a task and is not afraid to make mistakes as they learn keep reading.

Why you should apply

The team has extensive experience in development and architecture with a team set-up of 4 senior staff members (including the CTO), 1 junior developer and a systems/BA analyst.

As an intermediate developer you will be bridging the gap between the senior staff and the junior developer and getting a lot of hands-on development experience.

It’s the kind of environment where you’ll be surrounded by truly passionate people who enjoy building and scaling awesome products using an array of Microsoft Technologies. Best of all, we have fun.

The culture is flexible and you will be trusted you to get your job done. If you need support, there are enough hands-on deck, but don’t count on being micro-managed. If this is up your alley, you’ll also enjoy the flexi-time and if agreed upon ahead of time, some remote working.

Other perks

Fridays they love sharing a pizza in the office and wrapping up the week on a positive note. You’re also covered when it comes to breakfast (when you’re in the office) and can enjoy some great coffee.

You’ve probably git the picture by now, but they love learning in this team. You’ll have access to training courses online and if you’d like to expand your knowledge and have an idea, they’re always open to a conversation.

Requirements and experience

4+ years of hands-on development experience is non negotiable

C#, .NET, JavaScript

Strong background in MSSQL and working with data

HTML/CSS, JQUERY, MVC

Entity Framework beneficial

Other skills

Fintech background is beneficial

Self-managed

High attention to detail

Good problem solving abilities

Strong command of English (verbal and written)

Strong analytical skills

The role

Write and maintain first grade software

Analyse and solve business problems with software

Learn and push software knowledge of both team and self

Train/support/coach junior members of team

Communicate with directors and clients

Extend and maintain existing software solutions

Next steps

