Technical Specialist – Solar Systems

Top Solar Systems firm seeks Technical Specialist – Solar Systems. To support installers with the technical aspects of solar installations.

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

* BEE: Open to all races. Must be under 55.

* Solar Systems

* Solar System Specing & Design

* Solar System Installation

* Assisting Solar Installers

* Results Orientated

* Take Accountability Person

* 5 years Solar Systems – Domestic & Small Industrial

* 5 years Solar System Design

* 5 years Solar System Installations

* 5 years Battery Banks & Inverters

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the Solar Systems sector. All duties would take place in this context.

* Technical Needs Analysis

* System Specing

* Assist with Technical Questions

* Installations Guidance

* Providing Technical and Solution Guidance

Key Job Deliverables:

* Correct Technical Spec

* Happy Solar Installers

* Correct Solar Installations

Background work experience:

* 5 years Solar Systems – Domestic & Small Industrial

* 5 years Solar System Design

* 5 years Solar System Installations

* 5 years Battery Banks & Inverters

* Electrician or Electrical Engineering

* Solar Systems

* Technical knowledge of Domestic and Small Industrial Solar Systems

* Sizing, Specing and Designing a Solar System for a Particular Customer Requirement

* Ability to Install Solar Systems and to Assist Solar Installers with Problems

* Understanding of Battery Banks & Inverters – Including Capacity Requirements and Installation

* Advantageous: Sales Exposure

Personality Summary:

* High Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.

* High Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.

* Adv: Moderate Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.

Benefits of this Role:

* Independent work culture

* Leading firm

* Strong growth prospects

Reports to: General Manager

Location: Cape Town, Western Cape

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R384K to R552K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j674

Email: (email address)

