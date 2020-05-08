UI UX Designer

UI/UX Designer (Web & Mobile)

Stellenbosch

Permanent Position

The company offers a lot of flexibility in terms of hours & work from home days. The successful indiviudal will need to be willing to work from the office (after lockdown ends) when needed. While it is a flexible role it is not 100% remote.

A software development company who delivers products that unlock value of client data and processes value great user experiences. The company offers a fun and collaborative, flexible environment. Join one of their development teams of multidisciplinary individuals who build fantastic software products.

Duties

– You will join a team of designers and researches and work in a project based agile software team including with Project & Product Managers, developers and testers.

– Visually represent the users journey through a product

– Low & High fidelity design of product user interface

– Fulfil an important role within a bigger software team as well as collaborate with the design team in the company

– Adobe Suite Skills (Illustrator, Photoshop, XD)

– Job stories, User flows and Information architecture documentations

– Wireframes & prototypes

Requirements:

Degree in Design, multimedia or technology

Previous experience in a Design focused position specifically related to Web and mobile design

Experience in UI or UX principles

Experience working in an Agile team

An interest in data visualisation

Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery

Responsive Web Design

Own transport is essential – not negotiable

