Ref no: CH531 Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly curious BI Manager to join their team in Cape Town.Purpose of the role:
- Manage team of BI Developers.
- Responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of the knowledge and information management and business intelligence architecture.
- Responsible for the design and delivery of information management and business intelligence solutions for the organisation.
- This position reports to the Engineering Director
Your responsibilities will include:
- Building Qlik applications to provide the business with relevant information
- Creating end-to-end reports with focus areas for business improvement
- Identifying important variables and focus areas in the business
- Automating data extraction and report update processes
- Data validation and integrity testing
- Data cleansing and data modelling
- Optimisation of data models
- Managing a team of BI Developers and Data analyst actively in contributing to as well as participating in the recruitment process
- Defines standards and frameworks with regards to best practices
- Oversee operational support
- Ensure team projects adhere to deadlines, and budgets
- Ensure team and decentralised BI resources applications adhere to best practices
- Responsible for the overall operational functioning of the Qlik environment
Qualifications:
- Post Graduate Degree required with 5 – 7 years related experience
- An appropriate postgraduate tertiary education (eg applied mathematics, statistics, computer science etc)
- Minimum 2 years SQL experience
- High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models
- Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial
Attributes required:
- If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential
- Experience using QlikView and QlikSense is required
- Experience using Python is highly advantageous
- Ability to lead a team of developers
- Project management
The Environment
:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.
Personal attributes:We employ people who are:
- is respectful but forthright
- is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute
- is analytical, able to use data to make decisions
- is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours)
- is passionate about the potential of e-commerceand delivering a world-class customer experience
- is entrepreneurial, thrives under changeand accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster
- is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;
- is curious and challenge the status quo
- is innovative and enjoys iteration
- is collaborative
- will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts
- thinks like an ownerof the business
- is SMART, has INTEGRITYand is HARD WORKING
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- Our client is is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities, to apply.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.