BI Manager

May 10, 2020

Ref no:  CH531 Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly curious BI Manager to join their team in Cape Town.Purpose of the role:

  • Manage team of BI Developers.

  • Responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of the knowledge and information management and business intelligence architecture.

  • Responsible for the design and delivery of information management and business intelligence solutions for the organisation.

  • This position reports to the Engineering Director

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Building Qlik applications to provide the business with relevant information

  • Creating end-to-end reports with focus areas for business improvement

  • Identifying important variables and focus areas in the business

  • Automating data extraction and report update processes

  • Data validation and integrity testing

  • Data cleansing and data modelling

  • Optimisation of data models

  • Managing a team of BI Developers and Data analyst actively in contributing to as well as participating in the recruitment process

  • Defines standards and frameworks with regards to best practices

  • Oversee operational support

  • Ensure team projects adhere to deadlines, and budgets

  • Ensure team and decentralised BI resources applications adhere to best practices

  • Responsible for the overall operational functioning of the Qlik environment

Qualifications:

  • Post Graduate Degree required with 5 – 7 years related experience

  • An appropriate postgraduate tertiary education (eg applied mathematics, statistics, computer science etc)

  • Minimum 2 years SQL experience

  • High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models

  • Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial

Attributes required:

  • If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential

  • Experience using QlikView and QlikSense is required

  • Experience using Python is highly advantageous

  • Ability to lead a team of developers

  • Project management

The Environment

:

  • Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

  • We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

  • We are short on ego and high on output.

  • We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

  • We love what we do and what we are creating.

Personal attributes:We employ people who are:

  • is respectful but forthright

  • is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

  • is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

  • is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours)

  • is passionate about the potential of e-commerceand delivering a world-class customer experience

  • is entrepreneurial, thrives under changeand accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

  • is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;

  • is curious and challenge the status quo

  • is innovative and enjoys iteration

  • is collaborative

  • will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts

  • thinks like an ownerof the business

  • is SMART, has INTEGRITYand is HARD WORKING

   General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

  • Our client is is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities, to apply.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

