BI Manager

Ref no: CH531 Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly curious BI Manager to join their team in Cape Town.Purpose of the role:

Manage team of BI Developers.

Responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of the knowledge and information management and business intelligence architecture.

Responsible for the design and delivery of information management and business intelligence solutions for the organisation.

This position reports to the Engineering Director

Your responsibilities will include:

Building Qlik applications to provide the business with relevant information

Creating end-to-end reports with focus areas for business improvement

Identifying important variables and focus areas in the business

Automating data extraction and report update processes

Data validation and integrity testing

Data cleansing and data modelling

Optimisation of data models

Managing a team of BI Developers and Data analyst actively in contributing to as well as participating in the recruitment process

Defines standards and frameworks with regards to best practices

Oversee operational support

Ensure team projects adhere to deadlines, and budgets

Ensure team and decentralised BI resources applications adhere to best practices

Responsible for the overall operational functioning of the Qlik environment

Qualifications:

Post Graduate Degree required with 5 – 7 years related experience

An appropriate postgraduate tertiary education (eg applied mathematics, statistics, computer science etc)

Minimum 2 years SQL experience

High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models

Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial

Attributes required:

If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential

Experience using QlikView and QlikSense is required

Experience using Python is highly advantageous

Ability to lead a team of developers

Project management

The Environment

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

Personal attributes:We employ people who are:

is respectful but forthright

is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours)

is passionate about the potential of e-commerceand delivering a world-class customer experience

is entrepreneurial, thrives under changeand accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;

is curious and challenge the status quo

is innovative and enjoys iteration

is collaborative

will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts

thinks like an ownerof the business

is SMART, has INTEGRITYand is HARD WORKING

General:

